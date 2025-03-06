Mark Scheifele News: Best season of career

Scheifele scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

His goal was his 35th of the season, and it came on the power play. Scheifele crashed the net and knocked in a rebound off a Gabriel Vilardi shot. He's having the best season of his career. Scheifele is on a three-game, five-point streak that includes three power-play points, and he has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in his last 13 games. Overall, his 71 points (35 goals, 36 assists) in 63 games put him on pace for 92 points, including 45 goals. Scheifele really should be in consideration for the Hart trophy -- he's been that great this season.