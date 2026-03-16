Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Buries goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Scheifele scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Scheifele has four goals and eight assists over his last seven outings. The 33-year-old center is up to 31 goals and 82 points, along with 142 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating over 66 appearances. He's five points away from matching his career-best total from the 2024-25 regular season.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
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