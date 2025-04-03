Mark Scheifele News: Buries opening goal Thursday

Scheifele scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Scheifele opened the scoring at 13:01 of the first period. The 32-year-old had his five-game point streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday, but it didn't take him long to bounce back. Scheifele is talented, but he's been more of playmaker since the start of March, earning four goals and 12 assists over his last 16 outings. For the season, he's at 37 goals, 82 points, 160 shots on net, 69 hits, 54 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 76 appearances.