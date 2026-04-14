Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Contributes two more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Scheifele scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Scheifele has five goals and 15 assists over his last 11 outings, earning eight multi-point efforts in that span. The 33-year-old center crossed the 100-point mark on the year Monday and continues to add on -- he's now at 36 goals and 67 assists through 81 appearances. He's added 175 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 43 PIM, 32 hits and a plus-2 rating in a career-best year, one that's seen him shoot over 20 percent for the third time in four seasons.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
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