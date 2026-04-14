Mark Scheifele News: Contributes two more points
Scheifele scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.
Scheifele has five goals and 15 assists over his last 11 outings, earning eight multi-point efforts in that span. The 33-year-old center crossed the 100-point mark on the year Monday and continues to add on -- he's now at 36 goals and 67 assists through 81 appearances. He's added 175 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 43 PIM, 32 hits and a plus-2 rating in a career-best year, one that's seen him shoot over 20 percent for the third time in four seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Scheifele See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week10 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3115 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1927 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Scheifele See More