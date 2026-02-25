Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Scheifele notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Scheifele set up goals in regulation for Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi, each answering a Vancouver tally. This was Scheifele's third multi-point effort during his six-game point streak -- he has two goals and seven helpers in that span. The 32-year-old center is up to a total of 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) with 119 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 57 appearances this season. While the Jets have struggled overall, Scheifele could challenge the career-high 87-point total he put up in the 2024-25 regular season.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
