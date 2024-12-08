Mark Scheifele News: Finds twine in win

Scheifele scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Scheifele has four points over his last three games. He seemed to be bothered by a nagging issue in late November, but it looks to be behind him now. The center is back to playing pivot instead of wing on the top line, and he's at 30 points, 63 shots on net, 29 hits, 23 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 28 outings. Scheifele can be deployed confidently in fantasy given his role on a strong team.