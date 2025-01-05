Mark Scheifele News: Garners helper Saturday

Scheifele registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Scheifele has been a little quiet with two points over his last four contests, a span in which the Jets have just 10 goals as a team. The 31-year-old remains in a top-line role and there's little reason to think this is anything more than the usual ups and downs of a long season. Overall, he has 46 points, 92 shots on net, 35 hits, 34 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 41 appearances.