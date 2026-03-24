Mark Scheifele News: Gets Gordie Howe hat trick Tuesday
Scheifele scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished two assists, added five PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Scheifele had a Gordie Howe hat trick in this contest. He assisted on the Jets' first two goals, and he fought Brett Howden late in the second period after Howden's hit on Kyle Connor. Scheifele completed his effort with the empty-netter. The center snapped a three-game skid and earned his fifth multi-point effort of March in the process. He's up to 32 goals, 54 assists, 153 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 29 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 71 appearances. Scheifele is now one point shy of matching his career-high total of 87 from the 2024-25 regular season.
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