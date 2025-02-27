Fantasy Hockey
Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Goals in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Scheifele scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Scheifele has scored in back-to-back games and has five points across his last four outings. He put Wednesday's game to bed with an empty-netter at 17:04 of the third period. The 31-year-old center continues to stay on track for a career year -- he's already at 33 goals and 33 assists while adding 130 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 59 appearances. He's nine goals shy of his personal best from 2022-23, and his career high in points is 84 from the 2018-19 campaign.

