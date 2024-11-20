Mark Scheifele News: Hat trick in Tuesday's win
Scheifele scored three goals, one on the power play and another the game-winner, in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Panthers.
The veteran center found the back of the net in each period, with his third-period one-timer giving the Jets a 4-2 lead. Scheifele is on pace for a career-best campaign, piling up 12 goals and 24 points through 19 contests, although his 26.7 percent shooting is likely due for some regression.
