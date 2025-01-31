Fantasy Hockey
Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 7:51am

Scheifele scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Bruins.

His second tally of the night came just 35 seconds into the third period, breaking open a 2-2 tie as the Jets began to pull away. It was Scheifele's eighth game-winning goal of the season, two shy of his career high, and his 31 goals on the campaign puts him second in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy behind Leon Draisaitl's 36.

