Mark Scheifele News: Logs assist to extend streak

Scheifele notched an assist in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.

Scheifele capitalized on a turnover at the Jets' blue line and sent a pass to Gabriel Vilardi for the game's only goal just 1:06 into the contest. The helper gave Scheifele a six-game point streak (two tallies, six assists). The 31-year-old center continues to excel in a first-line role with seven goals, 11 assists, 34 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances.