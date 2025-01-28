Mark Scheifele News: Logs game-winner Tuesday

Scheifele scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi worked a give-and-go to for Winnipeg's first lead of the game. It turned out to be the game-winner, Scheifele's seventh of the campaign. It was the second straight outing with a goal for the first-line center, who's on a point-per-game pace this month with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) over 13 contests.