Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Logs game-winner Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 7:57pm

Scheifele scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi worked a give-and-go to for Winnipeg's first lead of the game. It turned out to be the game-winner, Scheifele's seventh of the campaign. It was the second straight outing with a goal for the first-line center, who's on a point-per-game pace this month with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) over 13 contests.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
