Mark Scheifele News: Nets game-winner in overtime

Scheifele scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Scheifele ended the campaign on a high note, sealing the Jets' franchise-best season at a record of 56-22-4 (116 points). The center was excellent himself late in the regular season, earning four goals and eight assists over his last 13 outings. He produced a total of 39 goals, 87 points, 181 shots on net, 73 hits, 60 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-12 rating across all 82 games. Scheifele will turn his attention to the postseason now, where he'll look to keep being a leader on offense in the first round versus the Blues.