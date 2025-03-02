Mark Scheifele News: Nets goal in shootout loss

Scheifele scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Scheifele scored for the third time in four games, and he's taken 10 shots in that span. His tally was all the Jets could muster against Ivan Fedotov in a surprisingly low-scoring game. The 31-year-old Scheifele has 34 goals, 67 points, 134 shots on net, 57 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 61 appearances this season in a top-line role.