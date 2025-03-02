Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Nets goal in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Scheifele scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Scheifele scored for the third time in four games, and he's taken 10 shots in that span. His tally was all the Jets could muster against Ivan Fedotov in a surprisingly low-scoring game. The 31-year-old Scheifele has 34 goals, 67 points, 134 shots on net, 57 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 61 appearances this season in a top-line role.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now