Mark Scheifele

Mark Scheifele News: Nets lone goal in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Scheifele scored a power-play goal and added four PIM in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Scheifele tied the game at 1-1 midway through the third period. The center has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak to begin January. Overall, he's up to 24 tallies, 49 points (16 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 36 hits, 36 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 43 appearances in his usual top-line role.

