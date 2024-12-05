Fantasy Hockey
Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Offense picking back up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Scheifele had two assists Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo.

Scheifele had been quietly offensively of late, so it was nice to see him get two helpers -- he has just five points (one goal, four assists) in his last eight games, including three points in his last two contests. And perhaps most importantly, Scheifele won 14-of-25 face-offs -- he's seen more time at wing than center of late because of an undisclosed issue. The big pivot's slower offensive pace will likely increase now, too. Whatever was ailing him is behind him.

