Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.

Scheifele has six goals and six assists, along with 23 shots, in his first nine games. He's the heartbeat of the Jets and a big reason they won their first eight games. Scheifele is on pace for his best season ever -- he delivered 84 points, including 38 goals, in 2018-19. And his 42 goals in 2022-23 is his high-water mark for snipes. Three words: set and forget.