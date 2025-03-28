Mark Scheifele News: One of each Friday

Scheifele scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Scheifele's point streak is up to four games, though he snapped a nine-game stretch without a goal when he scored late in the second period. The center still racked up six assists during the goal drought. He's reached the 80-point mark for the third time in his career, posting 36 goals, 44 helpers, 152 shots on net, 68 hits, 51 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 73 appearances. He's four points from matching his career-best 84 from the 2018-19 campaign.