Mark Scheifele News: Records pair of helpers

Scheifele logged two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Scheifele set up a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the second period and also assisted on Nikolaj Ehlers' game-winner at 1:26 of overtime. This was a strong response for Scheifele after he saw a five-game point streak snapped Tuesday in St. Louis. The star center has five goals, five helpers, 20 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through seven appearances in a top-line role.