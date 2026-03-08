Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Records trio of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Scheifele tallied a goal, supplied two assists, fired six shots on net and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Vancouver.

Schiefele played a hand in all three goals scored by the Jets, including Josh Morrissey's game-winning goal in overtime. With the three-point game, Schiefele now has 30 goals, 48 assists, 136 shots on net and 34 blocked shots across 62 games this season. He's on pace to shatter his career high in points and has a real chance to post a campaign with 100 points or more for the first time in his 13-year NHL career.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Scheifele
