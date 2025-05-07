Mark Scheifele News: Scores in return

Scheifele scored a goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Scheifele missed the last two games of the first round due to an upper-body injury. He looks to be fully back, as he logged 22:36 of ice time and also won 18 of 28 faceoffs in this contest. Scheifele has three goals, four assists, 13 shots on net, 10 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating over six playoff outings, so he'll be a major factor on offense as the Jets look to bounce back from this series-opening loss.