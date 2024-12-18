Mark Scheifele News: Scores in Wednesday's loss

Scheifele scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Scheifele has six goals and six assists over 10 outings in December. The 31-year-old put the Jets ahead 2-1 early in the third period, but the lead slipped away late in the frame. The center is up to 18 tallies, 38 points, 77 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 34 appearances this season. Scheifele has reached the 80-point mark twice in his career and could do so again in 2024-25 if he stays on his current pace.