Mark Scheifele News: Sets career high in points

Scheifele notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Scheifele has three goals and seven assists over his last 10 outings, getting on the scoresheet in nine of those games. The 32-year-old center is up to a career-high 85 points (38 goals, 47 assists) through 79 contests this season. The Jets need just one more standings point over their last three regular-season games to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference, and it's unclear if Scheifele will be a candidate to be rested once they take care of that last bit of business.