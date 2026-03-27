Mark Scheifele News: Sets career high in points

Scheifele scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Scheifele had the first and last goals in the game, but the Avalanche potted three in between his tallies. With the two-goal effort, Scheifele reset his career high in points for the second year in a row. He's now at 88 (34 goals, 54 assists) through 72 appearances with 157 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 30 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-4 rating. At 33 years old, he won't keep growing his offense forever, but he has done well to defy the aging curve so far.