Mark Scheifele News: Sets career high in points
Scheifele scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Scheifele had the first and last goals in the game, but the Avalanche potted three in between his tallies. With the two-goal effort, Scheifele reset his career high in points for the second year in a row. He's now at 88 (34 goals, 54 assists) through 72 appearances with 157 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 30 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-4 rating. At 33 years old, he won't keep growing his offense forever, but he has done well to defy the aging curve so far.
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