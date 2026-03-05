Mark Scheifele News: Sixth in league scoring

Scheifele had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

His goal stood as the winner. Scheifele fired a one-timer from below the left dot that beat Andrei Vasilevsky with just 18 seconds left in the first. Scheifele sits in a tie with Kirill Kaprizov for sixth in the NHL in scoring with 75 points. He has fired 130 shots.