Mark Scheifele News: Sixth in league scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Scheifele had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

His goal stood as the winner. Scheifele fired a one-timer from below the left dot that beat Andrei Vasilevsky with just 18 seconds left in the first. Scheifele sits in a tie with Kirill Kaprizov for sixth in the NHL in scoring with 75 points. He has fired 130 shots.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
