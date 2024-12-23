Mark Scheifele News: Tenth straight 20-goal season

Scheifele had a hat trick and four points in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Scheifele tipped-in the winner early in the third. He jammed in a loose puck from behind the net to drive the score up to 4-1; it was his 20th of the season. He completed the hattie with an empty-net goal. It's the 10th straight season that Scheifele has scored at least 20 goals. He has amped up his game of late, and he has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) and 27 shots in his last 11 games. A career year may be in the cards if Scheifele and the Jets can maintain their impressive play.