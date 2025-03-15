Fantasy Hockey
Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Three assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Scheifele recorded three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Scheifele didn't find the back of the twine in this solid showing against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but he did leave his mark with set-ups in three of the team's four goals. The 32-year-old has notched seven assists across his last six games and is up to 40 helpers, along with 35 goals, across 67 appearances this season.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
