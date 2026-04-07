Mark Scheifele News: Three helpers in Monday's win
Scheifele pocketed three assists, two on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.
The star center helped set up two tallies by Kyle Connor and one by Gabriel Vilardi as Scheifele produced his fifth multi-point performance in the last seven games. He's putting the finishing touches on a career-best regular season, and with five games left on Winnipeg's schedule, Scheifele needs just three more points to reach 100 for the first time.
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