Mark Scheifele News: Three points in OT win
Scheifele scored a goal, added two assists and recorded six shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Scheifele cracked the scoresheet after going pointless in the Jets' last two contests, and he also snapped a five-game goalless skid when he netted the game-winner at the 2:06 mark in overtime. Scheifele has 28 goals and 45 assists on the season, giving him 73 points across 60 appearances.
