Mark Scheifele News: Ties game on power play

Scheifele scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Scheifele's tally came midway through the second period to tie the game at 1-1. He's scored in four straight contests and has give goals and four helpers during a seven-game point streak. The 31-year-old center is up to 27 goals, 53 points (18 on the power play), 104 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 46 appearances. His hot streak has helped him stay on track for what's shaping up to be a career year.