Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Scheifele registered two assists and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Scheifele has four multi-point efforts over his last six contests, earning four goals and five helpers in that span. The 31-year-old center continues to impress -- he's up to 31 goals and 32 helpers this season. He's topped the 40-goal and 40-assist marks before in his career, but never in the same campaign. Scheifele has added 123 shots on net, 44 hits, 44 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 56 appearances.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
