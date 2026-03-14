Mark Scheifele News: Two helpers against Avs
Scheifele picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado.
Both helpers came in the second period on goals by Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo, as the Jets broke open a scoreless tie. Scheifele has four multi-point performances in his last six games, and with his first assist Saturday, he reached 80 points on the season for the fourth time in his career.
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