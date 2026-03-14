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Mark Scheifele News: Two helpers against Avs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 5:01pm

Scheifele picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado.

Both helpers came in the second period on goals by Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo, as the Jets broke open a scoreless tie. Scheifele has four multi-point performances in his last six games, and with his first assist Saturday, he reached 80 points on the season for the fourth time in his career.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
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