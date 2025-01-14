Mark Scheifele News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Scheifele scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Scheifele extended his point streak to six games (four goals, four assists) with this performance. The center has earned three power-play points during the streak. He's impressed throughout the campaign with 26 goals, 26 helpers, 17 power-play points, 102 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 45 outings overall.