Mark Scheifele News: Two points in loss

Scheifele recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Scheifele got involved in both of the Jets' goals, but unfortunately, he was unable to lift the team to victory, and thus, Winnipeg is now out of playoff contention. Despite the sour ending to the season from a collective perspective, Scheifele is ending the campaign on a strong note. This was his seventh multi-point performance over his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's racked up 18 points (four goals, 14 assists), 17 PIM, 23 shots on goal, four hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.