Mark Scheifele News: Two points in win over St. Louis
Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The 32-year-old center got credit for the game's opening tally in the first period when he came in off the wing and tried to deke Jordan Binnington -- only for the goalie to poke-check him and have the puck deflect into the net off Jimmy Snuggerud. Scheifele has begun the postseason with a bang, racking up two goals and five points as the Jets have surged out to a 2-0 lead, and he'll look to stay locked in when the series shifts to St. Louis on Thursday for Game 3.
