Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Stone (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Stone suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. Cassidy said that the Golden Knights will wait before determining Stone's status for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, but Alexander Holtz is a candidate to enter the lineup if Stone is unavailable.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
