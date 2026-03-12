Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Head coach Bruce Cassidy refused to rule Stone (upper body) in or out of the lineup Thursday in Pittsburgh, SinBin.vegas reports.

Stone has missed the last five games and though he practiced Thursday, it was in a non-contact jersey. Stone has 21 goals and 39 assists, including 22 points on the power play, in 43 games this season. While is appears likely that he will sit out at least one more game, there is still a chance that Stone could play Thursday.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone
