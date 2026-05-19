Mark Stone Injury: No update ahead of WCF

General manager Kelly McCrimmon didn't have an update on Stone's (lower body) status ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Avalanche, Hannah Kirkell of The Hockey News reports.

While this doesn't officially rule Stone out for any length of time, don't expect him to be ready for the start of the series. The Golden Knights are unlikely to be forthcoming with further injury updates during the playoffs. Stone's status for the series a whole is uncertain.