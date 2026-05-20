Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 5:09pm

Stone (lower body) won't play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone skated with the scratches ahead of Wednesday's matchup. However, the 34-year-old winger will miss his fourth straight contest, leaving the door open for Brett Howden to continue playing in the top six. Stone's availability for Game 2 on Friday might be unclear until pregame warmups again.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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