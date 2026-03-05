Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 8:14am

Stone (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's game against the Penguins and had already missed two matchups as a result. While it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, his placement on injured reserve indicates that he'll be unavailable for at least a week in total. Cole Reinhardt should continue to see playing time in Stone's absence.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
