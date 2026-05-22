Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone Injury: Ruled out for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Stone (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 2 against the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone was present for the Golden Knights' morning skate Friday, but he'll ultimately be sidelined for a fifth consecutive game due to his lower-body injury. Brett Howden will presumably continue to occupy a spot in the top six, while it's not yet clear whether Stone will be able to suit up for Sunday's Game 3 against Colorado.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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