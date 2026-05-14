Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone Injury: Still sidelined for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Stone (lower body) will not be in action versus Anaheim for Game 6 on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone will miss his third straight game due to his lingering lower-body problem. In his nine postseason contests, the 34-year-old winger has notched three goals, four assists and 18 shots, including a trio of power-play goals. Once given the all-clear, Stone should reclaim a spot in the top six in addition to seeing time with the man advantage.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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