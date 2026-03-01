Mark Stone Injury: Suffers injury Sunday
Stone (undisclosed) won't return to Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stone logged just 6:06 of ice time before exiting the contest. He has amassed 21 goals and 60 points in 43 appearances this season. Braeden Bowman replaced Stone on the top line for the start of the second period. However, Mitch Marner also skated alongside Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev as Vegas' deficit on the scoreboard increased.
