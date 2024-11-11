Fantasy Hockey
Mark Stone Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Stone (lower body) won't play Monday against Carolina, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone will miss his second straight game and is day-to-day. He hasn't been ruled out yet for Vegas' upcoming two-game road trip. Stone has compiled six goals, 21 points, 26 shots on net and seven blocked shots in 13 appearances this campaign. Due to Stone's absence, Nicolas Roy will likely remain on the top line versus the Hurricanes.

