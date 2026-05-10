Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Stone (lower body) won't play in Game 4 against Anaheim on Sunday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone will miss at least one outing after sustaining an injury in Game 3's 6-2 win over the Ducks on Friday. He has accounted for three goals, seven points, 18 shots on net and 12 hits in nine appearances this postseason. Brandon Saad will replace Stone in Sunday's lineup against Anaheim.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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