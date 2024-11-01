Mark Stone News: Absent from practice
Stone will not be at practice Friday for personal reasons.
Stone's status for Saturday's matchup with Utah should probably be considered questionable at this point. The 32-year-old winger has registered a point in all but one of his 11 games this year, compiling five goals and 14 helpers, including eight power-play points. If Stone does miss any time, Pavel Dorofeyev could move up to a top-line role.
