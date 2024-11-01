Fantasy Hockey
Mark Stone News: Absent from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Stone will not be at practice Friday for personal reasons.

Stone's status for Saturday's matchup with Utah should probably be considered questionable at this point. The 32-year-old winger has registered a point in all but one of his 11 games this year, compiling five goals and 14 helpers, including eight power-play points. If Stone does miss any time, Pavel Dorofeyev could move up to a top-line role.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
