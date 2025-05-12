Fantasy Hockey
Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Available for Game 4 in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Stone (upper body) will play in Game 4 against the Oilers on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone was nicked up in Saturday's 4-3 win in Game 3, but he won't miss any time after being deemed a game-time decision Monday. The right-shot winger will fill his usual first-line role in addition to linking up with No. 1 power-play unit. Stone has generated two goals and two helpers in this second-round series versus Edmonton.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
