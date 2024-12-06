Mark Stone News: Back in action

Stone (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and play Friday against Dallas.

Stone missed 14 consecutive games because of the injury. He had an amazing start to the campaign before getting hurt, providing six goals and 21 points through 13 appearances. Stone should serve in a top-six capacity, probably on the top line alongside Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel. Stone's return will likely result in Cole Schwindt serving as a healthy scratch versus the Stars.