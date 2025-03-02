Mark Stone News: Breaks tie with power-play goal

Stone scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Stone opened the scoring at 1:27 of the third period, just 15 seconds into the first power play for either team in this contest. His goal stood as the game-winner as Adin Hill earned the shutout. Stone has three goals and a helper over his last five games, and three of those four points have come on the power play. For the season, the 32-year-old winger is at 16 goals, 51 points (22 on the power play), 94 shots on net, 25 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 46 appearances. He's two points shy of matching his 2023-24 regular-season total of 53 over 56 outings.